Memento 2020 - Qaragym Ai

After Qairan Elim, released in August for the country, the world, the covid epidemic, the recovery, this song will start as a music of personal mourning in the fall of 2020, but as always, if Dimash Kudaibergen touches on something, it will be of universal value.

A heartbreaking requiem for a teacher. For the world. With his October 2020 performance, Dimash elevated the song, the authors and the performers, themselves, alongside other, immortal authors and masterpieces to eternity.

Kazakhstan and Dimash Kudaibergen personally also lost two great artists and teachers in the summer of 2020 as a result of the covid epidemic.

The young artist writes about Murat Azhimovich on his Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/p/CCyZrKbA3f-/ : „…you will be my friend and my teacher. Thank you very much for the fact that you once invited a 17-year-old boy from Aktobe to Astana and gave me a chance to prove myself in the country’s “Zhas Kanat” competition and other international competitions. …. it has been almost 10 years since then and until the previous week you called and advised me on how to proceed… ..All students in the world know that you have played a very important role in my life. Thank you very much, teacher, you will miss me. ”

The other teacher, who plays a significant role, is already in university education was Kenes Duisekeev, who was born on 1946. Composer, Distinguished Artist of Kazakhstan. He graduated from the Almaty Conservatory. Conductor and music director, music director of the "Kazakhconcert" tour and concert association, and from 1975 to 1984 he was editor-in-chief of the music department of Kazakh television. In addition, he was a prolific composer in several genres, writing symphonies, cantatas, chamber music, songs, and film music.

On Kazakh music, he was of the opinion that innovations had to be accepted, but there had to be something in the newly composed music that was Kazakh, that stems from folk traditions. He also opposed stardom, preferring hard work. We know these thoughts from Dimash’s statements because he carries these principles forward as a good disciple.

So he said goodbye to him on his Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/p/CCawPl9gyTz/ : “He was a great citizen of the country who dedicated his life to the development of our mother tongue culture and music. Our teacher has his own signature in the spirit of the nation. In recent years, I have become a student at the Kazakh National University of the Arts. We have a rich heritage and role models…. ”

The composer was Kenes Duisekeev, the text was written by Shomishbay Sariev. The poet wrote the poem about 25 years ago and asked the composer to compose music for it. Kenes Duisekeev was raised in a large family. At the age of five, his father died and sister died at the age of nineteen. Later, when she became an adult and an artist, he decided to write a song to pay homage to his sister’s spirit. "If my father and sister were alive, then when my sister had found her partner and was on the verge of their lives, my father would have blessed and sang this song to her." An imaginary song from a father to his daughter. This cherished thought had just met the theme of the poet’s poem. This is how the song "Karagym-ai" was born.

My Beloved!

Such is beauty!

What overtakes you unexpectedly ...

In this world, people are only guests.

And their life is so short ...

My Beloved!

Life is like a doe running fast

Who is waiting for you on this path?

My soul is full of anxiety

With whom will this fate bring you?

Darling,

Furtively you looked at me!

How beautiful is your shining look!

My darling!

This is how this life goes

It turns out that without love, she is in vain

And if you collect all the lives of the page

They can hardly be compared to one day of love

Darling,

Furtively you looked at me!

How beautiful is your shining look!

In April 2016, a big concert was held for the composer’s 70th birthday. Dimash also wanted to sing, asking to let him perform this song. However, Kenes Duisekeev wasn't sure if the young man, who hadn't even turned 23, could convey the deeper message of the song, so he sang a rehearsal with him, which ended with him embracing Dimash in surprise and joy at the end of the song and performing, at the festive concert: we could hear the song of a father who sang very kindly, loved his daughter infinitely and overflowingly, and was worried about her. The full concert can be seen when you watch the attached video on youtube, in the video description on the link on Khabar Tv there, from 1:41:35, and even what the composer says at the end: it can be read from his mouth.

Then came 2020 with the epidemic and confinement. Dark clouds gathered and galloped in the sky of humanity, Earth. People struggled, who, as he could, was the one who could no longer stand and handed the baton to the youngsters. Those who remained have changed. Their faith, their love, grew bigger. Artists have created and are creating. Here is another example of this, from a country that has lived a long time.

The song was performed in October 2020 without spectators at a festive concert in Nur-Sultan for the 60th anniversary of the Kazakhconcert.

On a piano, two hands, strange, dry, empty chords and a reciting melody fragment sound from a height, and at the end of a few beats of descending introduction, the space expands.

Deep blue. Deep purple. Black. The lights seen as a phone lamp look like lots and lots of tiny candles. The stage lights stretch, with Kenes Duisekeev’s black-and-white photo in the background, but it also dominates his veil. In his death he can feel the effect.

The auditorium is empty, there is no live concert in October. Two men on stage. Composer Dimash and Adilzhan Tolykpayev. The endless loneliness of two men in shock at meaningless death. Two students who are already artists are grieving. He mourns and is remembered worthily as a good disciple. What but one of the most famous songs of the recently deceased composer?

They rewrote the accompaniment of the song a bit, placing it in a different tone: from B minor to the same F minor as the Qairan Elim mentioned in Article 2/1, the two works belong to me. The depth is six quintets, at the same time, he speaks up a narrowed quintet. Minimal explanation in music theory for a much more dramatic tone. It can also be interpreted symbolically in support of the mood of a musical expression. In the expanding image, can the… .. song begin? From the 3-second silence of the chord dying on the piano, a throat voce with childlike purity squeezing its throat is heard, coming from afar in space, time and soul: Qaragym Ai - My dear. (It’s not a term used in a male-female, but a parent-child relationship.) You still have to look at reality from behind your lowered lashes, to come back to the light from the eternal night, but it’s so hard to say goodbye, you still pull back deep. The image is expressive: beams of light divide the space, and between Dimash and his teacher, a starry sky with infinite distances leaning into black is visible.

And Dimash sings.

Everyone is surprised at how much the epidemic has changed in the half year it has been cut off from the public: it has become more serious, more authoritative, its voice has evolved even further, it has become even more colorful and powerful: you can choose from an ever-widening palette to express your emotions. Inimitable. His main drive is his talent and his hard work of constantly improving himself. We believe him to cry because he sings crying, sobbing inward, asking why, grateful and loving tenderly, haggling-complaining, crying to heaven and falling to the ground. Running out of strength, respectful, worthy remembrance and reassurance can only be part of the class. His hand holding a microphone falls on the last chord, broken by helplessness. In the last chorus, Dimash is once again in a strip of light with his beloved master, one last fellowship before the eternal farewell, from which the viewpoint floats out and rises. Fantastic visual support.

Listen to everyone with an open heart and compassion as you mourn the world in this situation. The silence of shock remains echoed in our souls.

[2020.12.09.]