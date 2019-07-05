A Disturbed énekesében csörgedezik magyar vér is

„My brothers, my sisters, my blood” – IGEN, a Disturbed énekesében csörgedezik magyar vér is

Egy örökkévalóságnak tűnő várakozás után az amerikai Disturbed végre eljutott hazánkba is. A 23 éve alakult zenekar a 2018-ban megjelent Evolution című albumának apropóján turnézik, és 2019. június 25-én Magyarországon először, a Budapest Parkban is fellépett.

Rettenetes hőségben várakozott a Budapest Park előtt a rajongók kemény magja, természetesen már jóval a 18 órai kapunyitás előtt. Aztán némi csúszással megkezdték a beengedést, és a leglelkesebbek nyílegyenesen rohantak, hogy elfoglalják az első sort. Még néhány utolsó simítás a színpadon, a nézőtér lassan megtelik – és már bele is csaphat az előzenekar Sh>pes. Eszméletlen dinamizmussal tolták le a kb. 40 perces műsorukat, és láthatóan meg voltak elégedve a fogadtatással.

Nagyjából 15 perces színpadrendezés után elindult a Disturbed intro videója, majd a hatásos “Are you ready?” című számukkal berobbantották az estét. Ezután David Draiman énekes üdvözlő szavaiból megtudhattuk, hogy ő maga is részben magyar, majd a magyarok angoltudására vonatkozó kérdésére kapott merész bekiabálásra – hogy mennyire tud ő magyarul – őszintén válaszolhatta, hogy semennyire… („My Hungarian is shit…”).

Az együttes gyakorlatilag azonos repertoárral lép fel koncertről koncertre, és az új album számai mellett a régi híveiknek is kedveznek a korábbi sikerszámok felelevenítésével. A mintegy kétórás zúzást ízlésesen törik meg néhány lassabb, érzelmes számukkal – hiába, középkorú családapukákról van szó –, valószínűleg néhány ősrajongó nem túl nagy örömére.



Az „új” David Draiman azonban már nem abban éli ki magát a színpadon, hogy bárkihez intéz néhány keresetlen szót a közönségből, ha épp úgy tartja kedve, hanem pont ellenkezőképpen: gyakorlatilag már nincs olyan este, hogy egy-két rajongót föl ne invitálna a színpadra, hogy a szerencsések egy szám erejéig testközelből érezhessék a Disturbed egyébként mindenen átható és rendkívül pozitív energiáját. Tartsák meg ezt a jó szokásukat, és várjuk vissza őket mihamarabb!



Íme beszámolónk angolul



’My brothers, my sisters, my blood’ – exactly, David Draiman has indeed some Hungarian blood boiling in him!

Finally, the day has come when Disturbed made it to Hungary for the very first time. This means that most of their Hungarian fans had been ‘waiting for their modern messiah’ almost lifelong to eventually see Disturbed live. And though the wait was definitely worth it, it would be nice to take the guys at their word that they’ll come back (and we won’t have to wait for them for another 20 years...)

In scorching heat, a very disciplined crowd was waiting outside the venue Budapest Park, Europe’s biggest open-air entertainment center, way before the gates’ opening at 6.00 p.m. And no, there is no opening at 6.00 p.m., and the crowd keeps peacefully roasting… until there comes the double-check with ticket control at 3x2 gates altogether. When inside, the most hardcore fans run up to the main stage, taking the first row at the barriers. The site slowly fills up, final technical adjustments onstage are being made, and the support band Sh>pes takes the stage by storm. They did their job to warmup for Disturbed well, being clearly pleased with the Hungarians responding to the massively energetic cca. 40-minute gig they presented.

And after about 15 minutes of preparing the stage for Disturbed, the band’s intro video began…

Disturbed is on tour in support of their 2018 album Evolution, with a basically fixed repertoire – and they tend to keep the balance nicely between promoting new material and pleasing fans with the ‘hits’.

For a greeting, singer David Draiman made a statement on his origins, namely that he is ‘part Hungarian’. And when he asked the crowd how good their English was, a brave answer – ‘How good is your Hungarian?’ – was heard… David confessed that his Hungarian ‘is shit’, immediately joking if anyone would teach him the language. Yeah, maybe another time…

The concert was amazing as always during this tour. The energy literally radiates from every stage Disturbed takes and echoes back on the band wildly. These guys sincerely care for their fans, being able to build such a connection with people that is something not every band can truly master. I believe I speak on behalf of every Hungarian fan when I say: keep it up and come back as soon as possible!

