Dimash concerts in spring

After years of postponement due to COVID, world-renowned Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen will finally perform live in Dubai and Europe in spring 2022

25 March 2022 Dubai https://band.link/Dimash_Qudaibergen

9 April 2022 Düsseldorf https://biletkartina.tv/en/event/dimash-kudaybergen-v-germanii-i-chehii

16 April 2022 Prague https://biletkartina.tv/en/event/dimash-kudaybergen-v-germanii-i-chehii

Outline summary for the second half of 2021:

He hasn't even spent the summer between the four walls, performing in public in Belarus and China. He has participated in music competitions, now as a judge. He has performed several times in each place, of course.

Slavyansky Bazaar Vitebsk

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNLTq0pDRFyhhXOirGt3RK90LQLoQAnm3

New Wave Sochi:

Here he presented three completely new songs, a trilogy. Musically, lyrically, in terms of message, stage design and costumes, the songs are all part of a coherent whole. Dimash has so much to communicate to the public on such a large scale that it is beyond the scope of a single song.

Igor Krutoy-Sharon Vaughn: Stranger

More info:

https://en.dimashnews.com/kobyz-the-stranger-dimash-presents-a-song-with-a-kazakh-folk-instrument/?fbclid=IwAR0vGBMi3azGSmp-AoJFHvT5pUydit5oQmgg2xum-hPZ5ykE5oqmYyYZbfU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFsB5HVnmSA&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

Edilzhan Gabbasov-Jordan Arakelyan: Fly Away

More info: https://en.dimashnews.com/i-will-fly-away-to-find-my-way-another-premiere-from-dimash-at-the-new-wave/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p2qOIt9hdM&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

Igor Krutoy:Ave Maria.

More info:

https://en.dimashnews.com/the-grand-closing-ceremony-of-the-new-wave-2021-held-in-sochi/?fbclid=IwAR24HH3FTzmSgbb67IGLM-KHVwiiMmWnSjkCEnbLfzCF6BN4RNAs0jyqS1I#utm_source=facebook

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLG8g2ooFSA&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

In Kazakhstan, he was also present at the International Children's Singing Competition (Bagytty Bala), which was held under his name, to support the 19 finalists, who were selected from almost 1,000 entrants from countries around the world.

More info: https://en.dimashnews.com/dimash-at-the-baqytty-bala-contest/

The artist is now probably in China, presumably to fulfil his contract obligations which were interrupted due to covid, from where, fortunately, videos of his performances are available.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNLTq0pDRFyjxNYnCxHJHIVyANJFl3V_6&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

A selection from Shine! Super Brothers S2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thbgh0qIscI&ab_channel=YOUKUSHOW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4hiK9JUHbg&ab_channel=YOUKUSHOW

Participated in the online Tokyo Jazz Festival with G.Matsui-K.Tamaki Ikanaide.

More info and video here:

https://en.dimashnews.com/dimash-performs-a-song-in-japanese/

Almost all the songs from his January 2021 online concert have been uploaded to his Youtube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNLTq0pDRFyhtEt44Dtoycs6ghQExRXeq&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

The biggest surprise of this concert was Ómir Óter, which was a shocking force in the world atmosphere of a year ago, and now it has a new music video, albeit with a slightly different meaning. In any case, it provides a safe backdrop and a grip on the sadly tragic events in Kazakhstan in January.

More info and video here:

https://en.dimashnews.com/omir-oter-ode-to-life/

And the big announcement: in Dubai, during the World Expo, the restaurant that bears his name - DQ Show & Gastronomy - will host two weeks of performances, starring him of course, and on 25 March he will give a return concert at the Coca-Cola Arena after the epidemic.

https://dqshow.online/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtFI092rSJg

Gabriella Nagy

https://www.facebook.com/Dimash.Dears.Hungary

[2022.02.02.]