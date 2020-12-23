Dimash - a real celebration

Just as everything is closed here, except for a few online concerts, so is the case abroad. It’s quite a tragic sight and feeling for artists to perform anything without an audience, without immediate feedback, but the audience also suffers from a lack of live connection.

Dimash Kudaibergen was very active in December, spending a week in Moscow participating in various programs and TV recordings. He also performed at the Victoria 2020 Awards - without an audience - on December 3, where Igor Krutoy and Lara Fabian composed “Your Love”, he sang a song. Noteworthy is the magnificent shirt with French Baroque Richelieu embroidery, as well as a more expressive, sharp, passionate performance than usual. The composer at the piano.

Where are you now?

I still remember us

Where are the times

Where we were one

When we were whole

Do you recall

Nothing was dangerous

We had the strength

To live our dreams

To feed our souls

Now, what is left of all this love

Aside the pain

That I fight

Against

What can I do to love again

Believe

I can

Survive

Where do you live?

What do you do at night?

Do you still care?

Do you still share memories?

And when I sing

Do you still hear my voice

Singing to you

Every note I conceive

Now, what is left of all this love

Aside the pain

That I fight

Against

What can I do to love again

Believe

I can

Survive



How can I scream

Your name out loud

And rewrite

All our lives

Hoping that

You will hear every tear

I thee cry...



Now, what is left of all this love

Aside the pain

That I fight

Against

What can I do to love again

Believe

I can

Survive

How can I scream

Your name out loud

And rewrite

All our lives

Hoping that

You will hear every tear I thee cry...

You will hear every tear I thee cr y





A few days later, on December 5, he performed at the Song of the Year 2020 concert in front of a covid-reduced audience at the VTB Arena in Moscow, where he sang 3 songs, including the new song he recommended to his fans, the Dears. The work of Igor Krutoy and Igor Nikolaev is “I miss you”.

It’s worth noting the plethora of flowers - yes, that’s all he got, the only one of the performers. Her attire also showed Baroque style elements in the extremely youthful and extravagant sets throughout the week. Apparently, the design of his appearance is also very careful and thorough, in line with the theme of the songs sung, the sales methods and the venues.

Going beyond the necessary appearances, let’s focus on the music, the performance, surrender to Dimash’s voice, admire the variety of tones in the display of the emotions inherent in the text. An unheard tone can be discovered for a few beats: an almost seemingly recitative, hoarse, tired, tormented, longing, older-looking male voice (1: 32-1: 40) that changes in an instant into a soft, loving tone, then every beat (1: 42-1: 52) moves from one tone to another.

I note that in addition to its unique, huge range of sound, elaborate, impressive technique, it seems more and more that it incorporates elements and eras of music from all over the world into its own performances, thus creating a very exceptional, synthesizing unit.

(recitativo: soloistic, instrumental vocal speech that developed in the 17th century in the context of Italian opera.)

More information is available here

On the sunset shore is the place of our meeting,

and a flock of birds is circling over the shore.

It’s like the first time I’m standing here on the beach,

but I don’t know.

Where are you, who are you with?

I miss you, your eyes and your smile.

And here, defying fate, I will come again to wait for our meeting.

For someone it is so easy, for me it is so difficult to start my life from scratch.

I can't do that. Here on the shore, believing and loving, I will wait for you.

Where are you, who are you with?

I miss you, your eyes and your smile.

And here, in spite of fate, I will come again to wait for our meeting.

Our meeting place is on the sunset coast.

On the sunset shore I'll be missing you.

Translate: https://lyricstranslate.com/hu/translator/roisincherie





The recording of the 2019 D-Dynasty concert in Moscow is a taste of the mood before the online concert on January 16, 2021, which is covered here with details of the New York concert.

(https://zene.hu/20201211_dimash_online_koncertet_ad_januarban_jegyinfo_itt)

The Moscow concert is a real beautiful, majestic and dignified celebration. The at the beginning it starts surprisingly rapping in the middle of Screaming. But what does he say? Few understand this, but it is no wonder that it establishes the atmosphere of the evening.

Senior, junior, afar, near, cousin, brother! I am sincerely speaking to you.

Today's jigits, are wow, great guys! To our jigits assign a precious garland from song.

You’re familiar or newcomer – it doesn’t matter,

Respect, greetings are the same for both senior and junior,

For those who preserve, respect, glorify their native language

and are handyman.

Translate: Jaksits Ilona

Dimash’s singing, stage movement, presence, flow, relationship with the audience, princely dresses, stage lights, and background images are all carefully designed elements to serve the expression.

This concert was long before the pandemic broke out, Dimash looks cloudlessly happy here, the beloved Dears are singing along with him, it’s a soul-holiday.

Real Ceremony. Good for us at the end of this difficult year.

More info about the concert

https://dimash-efc.ru/concerts

Author: Gabriella Nagy

[2020.12.23.]