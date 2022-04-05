2022. április 5. | kedd | Vince nevenapja
Dimash Qudaibergen's spring concerts

There was much anticipation ahead of Dimash's Dubai concert at the end of March, as he took to the stage for the first time as a solo artist after a forced two-year hiatus. The Coca-Cola Arena was packed with fans from 75 countries around the world.

The concert, as usual for Dimash, lasted 3 hours. The ARNAU tour will now make up for the cancelled shows in April, with Dubai as an extra stop. In addition to the well-known songs, he also performed his new songs (Fly Away, Stranger, Ave Maria), which were released in the summer of 2021, and an older song called Couldn't leave, which was never sung at the concert.

The upheaval and change in the world was obviously affecting Dimash and his crew, but they handled the situation with the utmost professionalism. Anna Oboianska's wonderful backdrop and direction, the excellent musicians, dancers and of course Dimash's own stunning personality and singing, and even more so his dancing, once again made for an unforgettable concert.

Towards the end of the concert, he gave a short speech about the war, peppered with strong emotions. Then he sang his own composition, War&Peace. But if you think about it, Daybreak would be very fitting for the current experience of loss and the pain of people.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xl4COTUJO5w&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

 Dimash also received the prestigious EMIGALA Fashion Awards on the eve of the concert. The UAE Fashion Awards aim to explore individuality and focus on three main ideas: 1) inclusivity - incorporating character and culture into the person/artist's look, 2) diversity - expressing oneself through fashion with national characteristics and authenticity, and 3) emphasising the inner self of each individual. In an unexpected twist, she appeared at the gala with her two grandmothers, both very pretty, and dedicated the award to one of them, Miua, who raised her when she was a child. She invited him on stage to a loud ovation and presented him with the statue on the spot.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x8ywNKMMpUY&ab_channel=DimashQudaibergen

 Of course, charity is also part of Dimash's life, and we have seen in Dubai and on his official website (linked below) how heartwarming it is to see him work with a sick child.

The concert scheduled for Minsk (Apr 2) has been postponed for obvious reasons, but the tour will continue on April 9 in Düsseldorf at the ISS Dome and April 16 in Prague at the TIP Sport Arena.

Tickets are still available - in limited numbers:

https://biletkartina.tv/en/event/dimash-kudaybergen-v-germanii-i-chehii

 Dimash's Facebook and Instagram pages always have up-to-date information, interesting photos and videos.

https://www.facebook.com/dimash.official.dq

https://www.instagram.com/kudaibergenov.dimash/

And DimashNews always provides background information for a better understanding of events.

 https://dimashnews.com/dimash-pen-dears-qayta-qauyshty-dubayda-arti/

https://en.dimashnews.com/dimash_in_dubai/?fbclid=IwAR1eCK51gtmjo_QGUJJ-cOusfNqcZNnQpaGl0ORIXMoMkTjDexT29OLf_WE

 

[2022.04.05.]

