 2021. március 15.
Dimash - most requested performer

On March 13, Dimash Qudaibergen won first place in the live broadcast of the American MTV channel based on the votes of the viewers as the most requested performer in the film Across Endless Dimension by the Italian director Pierguseppe Zaia entitled “Creator: The Past”. dimensions).

https://en.dimashnews.com

Dimash made his debut on this show in October 2020 with his song Qairan Elim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K45qdRAIWaM  ) and was immediately ranked 5th. Gradually, he finished in a more upscale place from week to week, only the first place waited a bit for himself, as this show was shown at night and at dawn in Europe and Asia, which put the fans to the test as they had to vote during the broadcast, not just during the broadcast. the week before the show on Twitter, Instagram and a Google questionnaire. In the first week of March, only approx. 260,000, but next week, 1.1 million requests came from all over the world to presenter Kevan Kenney on Twitter, bringing the desired results. It was the first in the history of the show that a Kazakh-speaking artist achieved such an outstanding result.

https://twitter.com/KevanKenney/status/1370540276880654339/photo/1

After the announcement of the victory, Qairan Elim was also screened.

https://www.facebook.com/dimashnews/photos/a.183934903264347/262787518712418/

Lyrics:

Sad eyes lost into the dark
I miss to tears the source of my creation
My soul free from space and time
ready to ride across endless dimensions
So fly me high and hold me tight
From empty days to light
Show me stars, oceans of love
Show me the way to reach the core of my life
So fly me high and hold me tight
From empty deserts to light
Take me home back to my soul
Give me gold wings so I can touch the sky.

(Lyrics by Antonella Maggio)

The music for the film was also composed by Piergiuseppe Zaia. To select the singer for the final song of the film, producer Eleonora Fani found the Kazakh singer, who had hitherto been unknown to them and had exceptional talents and abilities, with the search term “the most beautiful voice in the world”. The films are a fantastic fantasy film, the first part of a planned trilogy with a prestigious, multi-ethnic cast (Italian to Norwegian, Canadian to Russian) directed by Piergiuseppe Zaia. “This is not a man’s prayer, but a cry of hope for all mankind ...”. The plot can be read here:

https://hu.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creators_%E2%80%93_The_Past#cite_note-14

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9efIWFhD8a4

Gabriella Nagy

[2021.03.15.]

